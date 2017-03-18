India lose just five wickets during the third day of the third Test match with Australia, but they remain 92 runs away from establishing a first-innings lead.

India have reached 360-6 at the end of the third day's play in the third Test match with Australia.

After Australia posted 451, the hosts made it 120-1 at the close of play on day two, and they continued to make inroads on Saturday to keep their hopes alive in Ranchi.

Murali Vijay went for 82, while none of his teammates were able to contribute a knock of much significance, but Cheteshwar Pujara was the star of the day as he remained unbeaten throughout the three sessions.

Ahead of Sunday, he sits on 130 from 328 balls after registering 17 boundaries during a patient knock which has taken his side to within 91 runs of Australia's total.

Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers as he registered 4-59, while Josh Hazlewood and Steve O'Keefe have bagged a wicket apiece.