Result: India seal series win over Australia with eight-wicket triumph in fourth Test

Lokesh Rahul of India celebrates and acknowledges the crowd after scoring a century during day three of the Fourth Test match against Australia on January 8, 2015
© Getty Images
India seal the series over Australia 2-1 with an eight-wicket victory in the fourth Test.
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

India have scooped the series 2-1 over Australia after taking the fourth Test by eight wickets in Dharamsala.

The hosts were in a decent position at the end of day three as they sat 19 without loss in their second innings, requiring just 87 runs to seal victory.

Lokesh Rahul and Murali Vijay began the day on 13 and six runs respectively, but the latter could only add a further two before getting caught out by Matthew Wade off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

The tide seemed to turn in Australia's favour when Cheteshwar Pujara was run out by Glenn Maxwell just five balls later, but India did not waver as Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane got the job done.

The opener managed to reach an unbeaten half-century, while Rahane hit 38 off 27 balls to help India reach their target and finish the day on 106 runs.

