India thrash Pakistan by 124 runs in a rain-affected opener to the defence of their Champions Trophy title.

India have got the defence of their Champions Trophy title off to a winning start courtesy of a 124-run victory over Pakistan in their opening game this afternoon.

A rain-affected match saw Pakistan win the toss and elect to bowl first, but it was a decision which backfired as India put their rivals to the sword at Edgbaston.

Rohit Sharma was the leading scorer with 91, and he was ably assisted by the likes of Shikhar Dhawan (68), Virat Kohli (81*) and Yuvraj Singh (53), all of whom passed their half centuries at a rate of better than a run per ball.

India eventually posted 319-3 from 48 overs - slightly shortened due to the rain - and Pakistan's chase got off to a relatively solid start with Azhar Ali hitting 50 off 65 deliveries.

However, Mohammad Hafeez (33) was the only other player to make it into the 30s as Pakistan collapsed from 47-0 to 164 all out in just 33.4 overs, handing India a convincing win.

Pakistan are next in action against South Africa on Wednesday, while India take on Sri Lanka a day later.