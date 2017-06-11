Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan guide India to a commanding eight-wicket victory over South Africa in their Champions Trophy group-stage clash at The Oval.

India have produced a dominant display to ease to an eight-wicket victory over South Africa and seal their place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan's (78) guided the Men in Blue to a straightforward win at The Oval, knocking their opponents out of the competition in the process.

That 128-run stand between the batting duo helped their side to 193-2, having earlier dismissed South Africa for 191 runs in a winner-takes-all clash in London.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah took a couple of wickets apiece, with the Proteas suffering a couple of run-outs to fall from 140-3 to their eventual 191-10 - a target that India had little trouble reaching.

Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma racked up 23 and 12 runs respectively, but it was the work of Kohli and Dhawan that made certain of a place in the last four.

Bangladesh are expected to be next up for India after finishing second to England in Group A.