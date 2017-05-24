England skipper Eoin Morgan makes 107 from 93 deliveries to help his side to a 72-run win over South Africa at Headingley.

Eoin Morgan scored a century as England earned a 72-run victory over South Africa in their first one-day international at Headingley.

The skipper reached 107 from 93 deliveries to get the hosts to 339-6, which ultimately proved too big a tally for the Proteas to close down.

Alex Hales (61) and Joe Root (37) both went to Andile Phehlukwayo, before Ben Stokes (25) and Jos Butler (7) went inside eight balls, leaving England on 198-5 at that point.

Morgan stepped up to the plate before eventually being sent packing by the bowling of Chris Morris, but only after playing a huge part in his side's victory, with Moeen Ali also mounting an unbeaten 77 from 51.

In response, South Africa were 145-1, with Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis sharing a stand of 112, though Mark Wood brought an end to the former's innings and Du Plessis went to Liam Plunkett in the next over.

England eventually bowled out their opponents for 267, thanks in large to Chris Woakes's 4-38, meaning a win for the home side to build on as the three-match series heads to Southampton on Saturday.