Centuries from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav have helped India clinch a three-wicket win over England in the first one-day international in Pune.

The tourists looked in a strong position having made 350-7 in their 50 overs and then reduced the hosts to 63-4, but Kohli's 122 and Jadhav's 120 changed the game in favour of India.

Though the duo fell before the target was hit, the tailenders did not let the skipper's effort go in vain and held their nerves to claim victory.

India required 60 runs from the last 10 overs and did lose the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, but Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin took the hosts over the line with consecutive sixes.

England's demoralising defeat in Pune, coming after a 4-0 defeat in the Test series, extends their dismal record in India to only three wins in 24 ODIs.