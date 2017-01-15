Result: Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav score tons as India claim three-wicket win over England

Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli (R) of India bump fists during the one day tour match between Sussex and India at The County Ground on August 25, 2011
© Getty Images
Centuries from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav lead India to a three-wicket win over England in the first one-day international in Pune.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 17:23 UK

Centuries from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav have helped India clinch a three-wicket win over England in the first one-day international in Pune.

The tourists looked in a strong position having made 350-7 in their 50 overs and then reduced the hosts to 63-4, but Kohli's 122 and Jadhav's 120 changed the game in favour of India.

Though the duo fell before the target was hit, the tailenders did not let the skipper's effort go in vain and held their nerves to claim victory.

India required 60 runs from the last 10 overs and did lose the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, but Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin took the hosts over the line with consecutive sixes.

England's demoralising defeat in Pune, coming after a 4-0 defeat in the Test series, extends their dismal record in India to only three wins in 24 ODIs.

Eoin Morgan at an England press conference on March 22, 2016
Read Next:
Eoin Morgan: Beating India "not impossible"
>
View our homepages for Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cricket
Your Comments
More England News
Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli (R) of India bump fists during the one day tour match between Sussex and India at The County Ground on August 25, 2011
Result: Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav score tons as India claim three-wicket win over England
 Eoin Morgan at an England press conference on March 22, 2016
Eoin Morgan: Beating India "not impossible" for England
 Joe Root in action during the fourth ODI between South Africa and England on February 12, 2016
Joe Root 'to join up with England for start of ODI series against India'
Cook captaincy decision to be made this weekend?Joe Root to delay linking up with EnglandTrouble for Cook but England can bounce back in ODIsBoycott backs Root to replace CookCook: 'England weren't good enough'
Cook undecided over future as Test captainResult: England suffer innings defeat in final TestBayliss: 'It was one of those days'Nair hits triple ton as England wilt in final TestEngland toil on day four of final Test
> England Homepage
More India News
Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli (R) of India bump fists during the one day tour match between Sussex and India at The County Ground on August 25, 2011
Result: Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav score tons as India claim three-wicket win over England
 Eoin Morgan at an England press conference on March 22, 2016
Eoin Morgan: Beating India "not impossible" for England
 Joe Root celebrates his half century during the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
Joe Root to delay linking up with England in India
Trouble for Cook but England can bounce back in ODIsCook: 'England weren't good enough'Result: England suffer innings defeat in final TestNair hits triple ton as England wilt in final TestEngland toil on day four of final Test
Dawson delivers half-century on England debutMoeen hits ton as England start well in fifth TestResult: India beat England to seal seriesEngland on verge of Test defeat in IndiaEngland struggle in Mumbai as India take control
> India Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand