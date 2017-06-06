Joe Root, Jos Butler and Alex Hales all register half-centuries for England as they beat New Zealand by 67 runs in their Champions trophy group match.

England have comfortably defeated New Zealand by 67 runs in Cardiff to book their place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

The host nation became the first team to progress through thanks to steady batting from Joe Root (64), Jos Butler (61) and Alex Hales (56).

Ben Stokes also registered 48 for England on their way to 310 all out, with the Black Caps falling some way short in their reply at the Swalec Stadium.

New Zealand lost Luke Ronchi with the first ball of the innings, but Kane Williamson gave his side some hope with 87 as England were given something to think about.

After Williamson was caught behind by Butler, though, New Zealand soon collapsed as a flurry of wickets fell in South Wales, with no other visiting batters managing a half-century.

England face Australia on Saturday at Edgbaston in their final group game.