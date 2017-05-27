England seal a series victory over the world's number-one ranked ODI side South Africa courtesy of a two-run victory at the Ageas Bowl.

England have sealed a series win over South Africa courtesy of a two-run victory over the Proteas in their second ODI at the Ageas Bowl this afternoon.

Ben Stokes, who overcame a knee problem to feature, was the star of the show with the bat as he hit 101 to fire England to the narrow win, giving them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The tourists put up more of a fight in Southampton than they managed during their 72-run defeat in the opening ODI at Headingley on Wednesday, but the world's top-ranked ODI team still came up short as England held on for the victory.

England were in to bat first and made a shaky start when Jason Roy was dismissed for just eight, but he was the only batsman to fail to reach double figures for the hosts.

Joe Root's knock of 39 was only brought to an end by a bizarre run-out, but Eoin Morgan (45) and Jos Buttler (65*) were among those to keep England ticking along.

The home side eventually ran out of time at 330-6, and South Africa's chase got off to a solid start when Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla put on an opening partnership of 56.

Amla was eventually dismissed for 24 before Faf du Plessis followed for 16, but De Kock (98) and AB de Villiers (52) kept the chase up for South Africa.

David Miller also weighed in with an unbeaten 71, but South Africa's run-chase fell just short, with Liam Plunkett claiming three wickets to help limit the tourists to 328-5.