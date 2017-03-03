Result: England beat West Indies by 45 runs

Eoin Morgan hits a century as England record a 45-run win over West Indies in the first one-day international.
Friday, March 3, 2017

England captain Eoin Morgan hit a century as Trevor Bayliss's team recorded a 45-run win over West Indies in the first one-day international.

Morgan's 107 from 116 balls helped England to 296-6 from 50 overs, and West Indies slipped from 36-0 to 39-3 as they came up short in Antigua.

After a rain delay, West Indies won the toss and elected to field and it appeared as though they had made the correct decision after Shannon Gabriel dismissed both Jason Roy (13) and Joe Root (4).

However, England rebuilt through Sam Billings and Morgan and although Billings went for 52, Morgan kicked on make 107 runs off 116 deliveries, with the innings including 11 fours and two sixes.

Ben Stokes added a quick-fire 55 and Moeen Ali made 31 off 22 balls as England posted a score of 296-6 off their 50 overs.

Fifties from Jason Mohammed (72) and Jonathan Carter (52) gave West Indies hope in their attempt to fight back, but Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett took four wickets each as the hosts were bowled out for 251.

The second game in the three-match series will take place on Sunday.

Ben Stokes in action
Stokes: 'I still want to get in people's faces'
