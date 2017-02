Former England opening batsman Peter Richardson dies at the age of 85.

Former England batsman Peter Richardson has died at the age of 85.

The left-handed opener played 34 Tests for England between 1956 and 1963, scoring five centuries and nine fifties.

Richardson posted a score of 104 in the famous Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1956 which saw Jim Laker claim a record 19 wickets.

During his county career, Richardson played for Kent and Worcestershire and was named Wisden cricketer of the year in 1957.

Richardson retired from the sport in 1965.