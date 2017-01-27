England name the same 14-man ODI squad that lost to India for the upcoming series against West Indies.

England have named an unchanged squad for the upcoming one-day international series against West Indies.

The ECB selectors have opted to stick with the same 14-man party that suffered a 3-1 series defeat to India this month.

England will face the Windies in two months' time, with the first of the three-match series being played in Antigua on March 3.

National selector James Whitaker aid: "There is a huge emphasis on white-ball cricket during the first half of 2017, as we continue our preparation ahead of this summer's ICC Champions Trophy tournament in England.

"We felt it was important to keep faith with the squad that competed during the recent tour of India. The current group of players are making excellent progress under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan and head coach Trevor Bayliss and the tour of the Caribbean will enable the team to test themselves in different conditions against a competitive side in the West Indies."

The second ODI will be held on March 5, and the third and final clash will be played in Barbados four days later.

England squad for tour of the Caribbean:

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)

Sam Billings (Kent)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) captain

Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)