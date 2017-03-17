Glenn Maxwell claims his maiden century and Steve Smith strikes an unbeaten 178 to help Australia post a series-high 451 on day two of the third Test against India.

Glenn Maxwell has celebrated his return to the Australia team with a maiden century and captain Steve Smith struck an unbeaten 178 to help their side post a series-high 451 on day two of the third Test against India.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the India bowlers on Friday, taking 5-124, and a positive start from the hosts' top order leaves the Test in Ranchi delicately poised going into day three.

After Australia had resumed on 299-4, paceman Umesh Yadav broke Maxwell's bat in two with the very first delivery but it failed to unsettle the batsman, who enjoyed a four-hour vigil and got out on 104 after edging to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha off Jadeja.

Jadeja, who bowled more than a third of the overs in the Australia innings, kept India in the game, dismissing Matthew Wade for 37 and the scoreless Pat Cummins in the same over.

Smith missed his double century when he sprinted for a risky second run and bowler Jadeja, his back to the stumps, collected a throw and flicked the ball onto the stumps to run out Josh Hazlewood.

Murali Vijay (41 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujata (10 not out) saw India through to stumps but they still trail by 331 runs and have plenty of work to do to ensure parity in the first innings.