Australia captain Steven Smith has hit his 20th Test century but his side were bowled out for 300 on the opening day of the fourth Test match with India.

After Australia won the toss, Matt Renshaw was dismissed for just one, but David Warner and Smith put on 134 for the second wicket before Warner was out for 56.

Smith proceeded to make 111, but his teammates were falling around him as Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 4-68, with Smith's dismissal leaving Australia on 208-6.

Australia were indebted to Matthew Wade, who made 57 off 125 deliveries, but despite Pat Cummins (21) and Nathan Lyon (13*) also making contributions lower down the order, the tourists were bowled out for 300, leaving India with one over to bat before the close.

They came through that without troubling the scorers, but they will now be targeting a strong performance on day two as they look to seize an advantage with the series currently locked at 1-1.