Result: Matthew Wade century steers Australia to victory over Pakistan in first ODI

Victoria captain Matthew Wade looks on during the Matador BBQs Cup match between Queensland and Victoria at North Sydney Oval on October 14, 2014
© Getty Images
Australia ease to a 92-run victory over Pakistan in their first ODI at the Gabba, thanks largely to a maiden century from Matthew Wade.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 13:11 UK

A maiden ODI century from Matthew Wade has helped Australia to a 92-run victory over Pakistan in their opening one-day international in Brisbane.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first at the Gabba, but they looked to be in trouble when only Travis Head made it past the 20-run mark to leave Australia 78-5.

However, Glenn Maxwell steadied the ship with 60 runs from just 56 balls, before Wade helped Australia build a strong lead with an unbeaten 100 from as many deliveries - bringing up the century on the final ball of the innings.

The tail struggled to provide much support once Maxwell had been dismissed, but the hosts did manage to last until the end of the 50 overs, setting Pakistan a target of 269 to win.

The tourists, fresh off a 3-0 Test series whitewash defeat, struggled to get any sort of chase going, with James Faulkner dismissing the top order on his way to a four-wicket haul.

Mohammad Azam provided the best resistance with 33 off 46 deliveries, but the run-rate meant that Australia's target was never under serious threat and Pakistan were eventually bowled all out for 176.

The second ODI will take place at the MCG on Sunday.

Joe Root in action during the fourth ODI between South Africa and England on February 12, 2016
Read Next:
Root 'available for start of ODI series'
>
View our homepages for Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Mohammad Azam, Cricket
Your Comments
More Australia News
Josh Hazlewood of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara of India during day four of the 2nd Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba on December 20, 2014
Result: Australia romp to victory over Pakistan for series sweep
 Australia's David Warner in action during day two of the First Test of The Ashes on July 9, 2015
Australia close to series whitewash over Pakistan with 410-run lead in third Test
 Pakistani batsman Younis Khan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the second test cricket match against Australia on October 30, 2014
Younis Khan hits century, but Pakistan still in trouble against Australia
Australia in control, but Pakistan recoverWarner, Renshaw leave Pakistan on brinkResult: Pakistan suffer heavy defeat in MelbourneAustralia build slender lead over PakistanWarner, Azhar impress on third day
Azhar Ali takes Pakistan past 300 on day twoResult: Australia end Pakistan resistance to win first TestAussies close to within two wickets of victoryAustralia tighten Test grip against PakistanPakistan facing heavy defeat in first Test
> Australia Homepage
More Pakistan News
Josh Hazlewood of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara of India during day four of the 2nd Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba on December 20, 2014
Result: Australia romp to victory over Pakistan for series sweep
 Australia's David Warner in action during day two of the First Test of The Ashes on July 9, 2015
Australia close to series whitewash over Pakistan with 410-run lead in third Test
 Pakistani batsman Younis Khan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the second test cricket match against Australia on October 30, 2014
Younis Khan hits century, but Pakistan still in trouble against Australia
Australia in control, but Pakistan recoverWarner, Renshaw leave Pakistan on brinkResult: Pakistan suffer heavy defeat in MelbourneAustralia build slender lead over PakistanWarner, Azhar impress on third day
Azhar Ali takes Pakistan past 300 on day twoResult: Australia end Pakistan resistance to win first TestAussies close to within two wickets of victoryAustralia tighten Test grip against PakistanPakistan facing heavy defeat in first Test
> Pakistan Homepage