Australia broke a number of records on their way to winning the fifth one-day international against Pakistan by 57 runs in Adelaide.

The hosts, who had wrapped up the series in the previous contest, went into bat first, and it was David Warner and Travis Head who impressively led the attack.

The pair set an Australian opening partnership record with a stand of 284, which was just two runs away from equalling the world record, and was also the second-highest opening ODI stand ever.

Warner hit 179 off 128 deliveries, clinching his 11th consecutive century in ODI matches, while Head hit a knock of 128, which included three sixes and nine boundaries.

In 50 overs, the hosts posted 369-7 - Australia's seventh-highest title in ODI history - leaving Pakistan with a mountain to climb in reply.

The tourists got off to a wobbly start when Azhar Ali was trapped lbw by Mitchell Starc, but Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam steadied the attack for Pakistan.

Khan hit 79 off 69 balls, while Azam reached a century before he was caught by Head off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

Umar Akmal was sent packing four runs short of a half-century, and Pakistan were unable to reach their target as they were bowled out for 312 with five balls remaining.

Starc took four wickets, Pat Cummins took two and James Faulkner, Adam Zampa and Hazlewood nabbed one apiece.