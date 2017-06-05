Australia reached 83-1 to close to within 100 runs of a comfortable victory over Bangladesh, only for bad weather to abandon play and force them to settle for a point.

More bad weather put an end to Australia's hopes of claiming a straightforward Champions Trophy win over Bangladesh as play was brought to a frustrating early end at The Oval.

David Warner had struck 40 and Steve Smith 20 to help the Aussies to 83-1 in response to their opponents' tally of 182 all out in the English capital.

Heavy rain forced the players off the field, however, and after delaying a decision over whether to wait for the downpours to pass it was decided that the points would have to be shared.

Australia needed twenty overs to be delivered for the result to stand under the Duckworth-Lewis system, but they fell four short of that target to see the result void.

Tamim Iqbal had earlier top scored for Bangladesh with 95 runs, while Shakib Al Hasan was next best some way back on 29.

In the end the Tigers failed to build any real momentum and would surely have tasted defeat if not for the weather coming to their rescue.

Australia are now level with England on two points at the top of the standings after playing two games, both of which have been abandoned due to rain.