Australia have completed a 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan thanks to a 220-run victory in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The tourists were all out shortly before tea on the final day for 244 chasing 465 runs, with paceman Josh Hazlewood and spinner Steve O'Keefe both claiming three wickets.

Pakistan had remote hopes of holding out for a draw, but with the dismissals of leading series runscorer Azhar Ali and veteran Younis Khan before lunch, Australia were on course for the win.

Wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed fired his 11th test half century, top-scoring with an unbeaten 72 off 70 balls to frustrate the hosts.

Nonetheless, Australia were left to celebrate a series clean sweep following their exploits in Sydney, which followed a 39-run win in Brisbane and an innings and 18-run victory in Melbourne.

As for Pakistan, they will be commiserating a 12th straight defeat since their last Test win in Australia in Sydney 22 years ago.