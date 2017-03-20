Result: Australia battle to draw in third Test match with India

Australia bat out the remainder of the third Test match with India to claim a draw in Ranchi.
Australia have secured a hard-earned draw from the third Test match with India in Ranchi.

Heading into the final day's play, India had effectively put themselves in a position where they could not lose and at one stage, it appeared as though they may be able to claim a dramatic win.

Australia began the day on 23-2 - still 129 behind their hosts - and that soon got worse as they fell to 63-4 after Matt Renshaw (15) and Steven Smith (21) were dismissed during the first session.

However, a partnership of 124 runs - which lasted over 62 overs - between Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh frustrated India and put their team in a position where they had done enough for a draw.

Marsh went for 53 but Handscomb finished the innings unbeaten on 72 before both captains shook hands to call a halt to the contest in the final session with Australia 62 runs ahead with four wickets still intact.

It leaves the series tied at 1-1 with one Test match still to play.

