Josh Warrington makes it 25 fights without defeat by beating experienced Spaniard Kiko Martinez with a majority points decision in Leeds.

Home favourite Josh Warrington defended his WBC international featherweight title with a majority decision over Kiko Martinez in Leeds on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old, who is now unbeaten in 25 fights and closing in on a bout with IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby, beat the Spaniard with scores of 116-112 116-112 and 114-114.

Warrington extended his unbeaten run with a dominant display against the former world title challenger at the First Direct Arena, albeit in a fight that went all the way.

After coming out the stronger of the two, the Brit began working away on his opponent and the doctor was called early in the third to inspect a lump on Martinez's forehead.

Martinez managed to catch Warrington with a left jab in the fourth but it was still the Leeds native who was on top, which was reflected in the judges' scoring - two giving it in his favour and one scoring it in a draw.

Earlier in the night, Britain's double Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams got the better of Maryan Salazar in her home city, earning a stoppage win in the third round.