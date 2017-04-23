Former IBF world champion Shawn Porter stops Andre Berto in the ninth round of their fight in New York on Saturday night.

Porter, who has now won 27 of his 30 professional fights, sent Berto to the canvas in the second round of their contest, and the 29-year-old never looked in danger against his fellow American.

Porter forced a second knockdown in the ninth and what proved to be final round, which forced referee Mark Nelson to call time on the fight with Berto pressed up against the ropes.

The victory means that Porter remains on course for a rematch with WBA and WBC world welterweight champion Keith Thurman, who triumphed when the pair locked horns last June.

Berto, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from his fifth professional defeat when the 33-year-old next takes to the ring.