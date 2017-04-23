Martin Murray produces a disciplined display to record a majority decision victory over Gabriel Rosado at The Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Two judges scored the fight 116-112 and 119-109 in favour of the St Helens fighter, although the third judge made it 114-114 draw due to a late push from Rosado.

Knowing he was behind in the scorecards, Rosado launched a late assault and caught Murray with a big shot in the 11th round, but the 34-year-old withstood the pressure to claim an important win.

New Yorker Rosado was incensed after Murray was awarded the majority decision victory, and the two fighters had to be pulled away after a spiteful final couple of rounds.

Murray has now won 35 of his 40 fights, suffering just four defeats.