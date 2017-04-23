Result: Martin Murray beats Gabriel Rosado on points

Martin Murray celebrates after wining a match against Ukraine's Max Bursak during their middleweight WBC boxing match, on June 21, 2014
© Getty Images
Martin Murray produces a disciplined display to record a majority decision victory over Gabriel Rosado at The Echo Arena in Liverpool.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 09:14 UK

Martin Murray produced a disciplined display to record a majority decision victory over Gabriel Rosado at The Echo Arena in Liverpool on Saturday night.

Two judges scored the fight 116-112 and 119-109 in favour of the St Helens fighter, although the third judge made it 114-114 draw due to a late push from Rosado.

Knowing he was behind in the scorecards, Rosado launched a late assault and caught Murray with a big shot in the 11th round, but the 34-year-old withstood the pressure to claim an important win.

New Yorker Rosado was incensed after Murray was awarded the majority decision victory, and the two fighters had to be pulled away after a spiteful final couple of rounds.

Murray has now won 35 of his 40 fights, suffering just four defeats.

Tony Bellow on the pitch at the League Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Everton on January 6, 2016
Read Next:
Tony Bellew close to making decision over future
>
View our homepages for Martin Murray, Gabriel Rosado, Boxing
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Boxing on LockerDome
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 