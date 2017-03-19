Gennady Golovkin was taken the distance for the first time since 2008 but earned a unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs on Saturday to retain his middleweight belts.

Gennady Golovkin has retained his middleweight titles with a unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old Kazakh, with a record of 37-0, failed to stop his opponent for the first time since 2008 as he was taken the distance.

Nonetheless Golovkin sent Jacobs to the canvas in round four with two rapid fire overhand rights on his way to a 115-112, 115-112, 114-113 victory on the judges' scorecards.

After the bout Golovkin told reporters: "I couldn't destroy him. He is a very clean, very good fighter. It is my first test for 12 rounds. This is sport. I am a boxer, I am not a killer. I respect his game."

Golovkin had won 33 of his previous 36 fights by knockout as his 23-fight knockout streak, which dated back nine years, came to a halt.