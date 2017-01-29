Carl Frampton loses his WBA featherweight title and his unbeaten record after suffering a points defeat to Leo Santa Cruz in their Las Vegas rematch.

The Northern Irishman could not repeat his points victory from the first fight as his opponent claimed a narrow win on the judges' cards with two scores of 115-113, while the third scored it a 114-114 draw at the MGM Grand.

The bout began with both fighters taking a physical, high-tempo approach, though Frampton was more reserved in coming forward as Santa Cruz landed a straight right hand early on, making better use of his height and reach advantage than he had when he lost in July.

Frampton, who had won all 23 of his previous fights as a professional, warmed to his task after a slow start, but found his Mexican opponent, relentless with a productive jab, in determined mood to avenge that points defeat in Brooklyn.

The Belfast man won some rounds back and finished strongly in the 12th, desperately trying to preserve his perfect record with a knockout punch, but Santa Cruz held firm to take the belt.