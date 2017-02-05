Result: Chris Eubank Jr beats Renold Quinlan to win IBO world super-middleweight title

Chris Eubank Jnr of Great Britain poses after stopping Ivan Jukic of Croatia following their middleweight fight at the Phones 4u Arena on July 26, 2014
Chris Eubank Jr is the new IBO super-middleweight champion thanks to a 10th-round stoppage of Australian Renold Quinlan.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 11:17 UK

Chris Eubank Jr has won the IBO super-middleweight title thanks to a 10th-round stoppage of Renold Quinlan on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Brit dominated Saturday night's bout after stepping up in weight, his Australian opponent taking a lot of punishment before being overwhelmed at the London Olympia.

In what was his first fight at the 168-pound limit, the son of boxing legend Chris Eubank claimed the win following a strong uppercut in round 10.

"His skull was very hard - it was like hitting concrete," Eubank told reporters after the bout.

"I'm coming for everybody, [James] DeGale, I want the rest of those teeth. Of course I want [Gennady] Golovkin, [Billy Joe] Saunders... We have the platform, let's get these fights going!"

Eubank's victory over Quinlan was his 24th from 25 fights.

Gennady Golovkin looks on before his fight against Curtis Stevens for the WBA Middleweight Title at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 2, 2013
