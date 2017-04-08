Nicola Adams makes a winning start to her professional career by beating Virginia Carcamo on points at the Manchester Arena.

The double Olympic champion, who is Great Britain's most-successful amateur boxer, won all four rounds of her debut contest, with referee Steve Gray scoring it 40-36.

In the end, the bout proved to be of little difficulty to Adams, who showed her class from the very first bell and dominated her Argentinian opponent throughout.

Adams hurt Carcamo with a powerful left hook in the second and briefly pinned her in one of the neutral corners, before landing another powerful blow in the third.

Carcamo found herself on the receiving end of a number of a flurry of hooks in the fourth, although she managed to last the distance in the four, two-minute round contest.