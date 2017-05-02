Wladimir Klitschko: "I'll be back"

Wladimir Klitschko vows to return to the ring following his thrilling 11th-round defeat at the hands of Anthony Joshua in front of 90,000 people at Wembley.
Wladimir Klitschko has vowed to return to the ring following his dramatic defeat to Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Ukrainian was stopped in the 11th round in one of the most exciting heavyweight bouts in recent memory as Joshua got up off the canvas to add the WBA title to his IBF belt in front of 90,000 people.

Klitschko has a rematch clause written into his contract, and he suggested that he will take it up as he looks to reclaim his heavyweight titles.


Klitschko is expected to be Joshua's next opponent despite talk of an all-British grudge match with Tyson Fury.

