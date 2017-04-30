WBC champion Deontay Wilder urges Anthony Joshua to sign up for a winner-takes-all "mega fight" after the Briton beat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Deontay Wilder has urged Anthony Joshua to sign up for a "mega fight" after watching the British heavyweight's dramatic world title victory over Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday.

The WBC champion observed Joshua from ringside as the 2012 Olympic champion overcame a sixth-round knockdown to dramatically stop Klitschko in the 11th round at Wembley Stadium.

Wilder says he would welcome a unification clash with Joshua, who now holds the IBF and WBA 'super' titles, and the American suggested he would come back to Britain after witnessing the 90,000 crowd.

"Like I said before, it's all about unification now," he told Sky Sports News after the bout. "I want to do my thing and go get those other belts.

"Every time I come over here I get much love, so if I had to come over here, I would come with open arms, without hesitation. At the end of the year, we have a mega fight. Winner takes all, considered the best man on the planet.

"I'm very comfortable over here. I love coming over here. Every time I come over here I get much love, so if I had to come over here, I would come with open arms, without hesitation."

Like Joshua, Wilder is unbeaten in his professional career.