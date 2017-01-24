Tyson Fury: 'No comeback in next 10 years'

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claims that he will not come out of boxing retirement within the next 10 years.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has claimed that he will not return to boxing within the next 10 years.

Fury has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF, WBA and WBO titles in November 2015, pulling out of a rematch a year later for medical reasons before relinquishing his titles in October.

There had been talk of a return bout with Deontay Wilder this year, but Fury has now seemingly confirmed that he will not be stepping back into the ring for at least a decade.


Fury has won all 25 of his bouts, with 18 of those victories coming via knockout.

