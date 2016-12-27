WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew suggests that he will make David Haye "quit" during March's bout at London's O2 Arena.

Tony Bellew has claimed that David Haye will "quit" their upcoming grudge match at London's O2 Arena should it go beyond the fourth round.

Haye returned to the ring 11 months ago following nearly five years away and is scheduled to face the current WBC cruiserweight champion in March.

The two men have already come to blows once in the build-up to their much-anticipated bout, but Bellew has questioned whether his opponent has the stomach to last the duration of a demanding fight.

"What I will tell you is, if this fight goes past four rounds, he's going to quit," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "At some stage, it will get too hard and he will quit. He hasn't got the fight in him anymore. I love fighting.

"I am not 100 per cent in the head, I enjoy having a fight. We will see on March 4, where it happens, when it happens, but I must stress when I knock out David Haye on March 4 - I am then the best heavyweight in the world outside of them champions. Just let that sink in and think about where do I go from there."

Former WBA heavyweight champion Haye recently declared that he will knock Bellew out with just a single jab.