Tony Bellew given emeritus status by WBC

Tony Bellew has been relegated to "emeritus" status by the WBC as he continues to contemplate the next move of his career.

After defeating David Haye at heavyweight, Bellew now has options in both that division and at cruiserweight, where he has held the WBC title since May last year.

The Liverpudlian is currently undecided on his next move but with Mairis Briedis and Marco Huck initially scheduled to fight for the interim belt this weekend, the governing body has made the move to upgrade the reward on offer for the winner of the bout.

A statement read: "Tony Bellew has become a major attraction in the heavyweight division and is at this moment uncertain of his next steps following his life-changing victory.

"This scenario might keep him from defending his cruiserweight title in some time, reason for which the WBC Board of Governors unanimously voted to designate him as emeritus champion of the world, which grants him the right to fight for the cruiserweight championship at any given time with full support from the WBC while maintaining his rights as world champion.

"The WBC hereby confirms that the fight between Mairis Briedis and Marco Huck will be for the WBC cruiserweight championship of the world and the winner will abide by the ruling of the WBC board regarding the mandatory defences."

Bellew will not return to the ring until towards the end of 2017 as he recovers from a fractured hand, which may still require surgery.