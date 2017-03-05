Tony Bellew: 'David Haye underestimated me'

Tony Bellew states that he was underestimated by David Haye after the Liverpudlian produced a memorable victory over the former heavyweight champion.

WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has insisted that David Haye underestimated him after the 34-year-old Liverpudlian produced one of boxing's most unlikely upsets in order to defeat the former heavyweight champion.

After 11 rounds Bellew was finally able to make use of a possible Achilles injury picked up by Haye in the sixth, as the cruiserweight sent his opponent down for the second time before the towel was thrown in.

"He's probably the hardest puncher in the world, and he's so quick early on, he's like a sprinter. He can really hit but he can also take a few himself," Bellew told Radio Five Live after the contest.

"In my eyes I've beaten the best cruiserweight this country has ever produced and one of the best heavyweights. I am honoured to fight in the same ring as him. I've looked up to him.

"He made the same mistake everybody else does. He underestimated me. Watch me on tape and I'm terrible but in the ring I'm harder to hit than you think."

The loss for Haye represents the 36-year-old's third defeat in a 31-fight career.