New IBF world bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett says that he has achieved his "dream" after dominating his title bout with Lee Haskins on Saturday night.

Ryan Burnett has insisted that he always knew he was destined for the top after defeating Lee Haskins to win the IBF world bantamweight title.

The Northern Irishman dominated at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday night, twice flooring his opponent but being made to settle for a points victory.

After edging the first few rounds Burnett pushed on and was well in control, although Haskins - defending his title for a third time - managed to hold on, twice beating the count when knocked to the canvas in rounds six and 11.

One judge bizarrely scored the fight at 118-108 in Haskins' favour, while the other two awarded it 119-107 to Burnett to the delight of the home crowd.

"I always knew I would be a world champion although I had to dig deep," Burnett told Sky Sports News. "I promised everyone that this belt would stay in Belfast and it has.

"Haskins made me work but I did it and it is my dream - I'm the champion of the world."

Luke Watkins has earlier won the vacant Irish cruiserweight title, while Mike Perez beat Viktor Bisak inside 29 seconds on his return to the ring after a two-year absence.