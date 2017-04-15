Ricky Burns: 'Julius Indongo will be tricky'

WBA super-lightweight champion Ricky Burns says that IBF title holder Julius Indongo will be "tricky" to deal with when they meet in Glasgow on Saturday night.

The two fighters put their WBA and IBF belts on the line in the super-lightweight unification clash, and Burns has acknowledged that he could be in for a tough night against an opponent who won the world title inside a minute in his last outing.

The 34-year-old told Sky Sports News: "We are expecting a very tricky fight. I am a believer in whatever happens on the night is going to happen. I tend to let them worry about me rather than the other way round.

"As long as I win that is the main thing. This is the biggest fight in my career in my eyes. These unification fights have been spoken about for years and now we're nearly there. I just can't wait to climb through the ropes at the Hydro."

Burns possesses a record of 41 wins from 47 bouts, while Indongo is unbeaten in 21 matches in the professional ranks.