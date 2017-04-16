Ricky Burns: 'Julius Indongo was so awkward'

Ricky Burns says that he found Julius Indongo "so awkward" after losing his WBA super-lightweight belt to the IBF title holder in Glasgow.

Ricky Burns has said that he "will come again" after losing his WBA super-lightweight belt to Julius Indongo in Glasgow.

The Scot was favourite to prevail against the IBF title holder from Namibia, but he was second best throughout the contest as Indongo prevailed by verdicts of 120-108, 118-110 and 116-112 respectively.

The 34-year-old told Sky Sports: "He was so so awkward. He was a lot better than we thought he was going to be. He can hit as well.

"I'm going to have all the doubters saying I'm finished - but I'll come again. He started the rounds fast and the height and reach advantage meant he was out of my distance."

Despite defeat, Burns is likely to have a number of options moving forward but with Indongo and Terence Crawford both holding two world titles apiece, he will be out of the picture at the highest level until a unification clash takes place between the pair.