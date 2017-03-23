Pride in London plan LGBTQ boxing contest

Pride in London announces plans for an LGBTQ boxing contest to be held for the first time.

Pride in London has announced plans for an LGBTQ boxing contest to be held for the first time.

The news was confirmed by Pride Boxing promoter Robbie Cave, with the competition allowing boxers of all abilities from the community to sign up for the 10-week programme ahead of competing in the finals on June 30 at Porchester Hall.

Cave said in a statement: "We're excited to be working with Pride in London this time round to support the LGBT+ community, which has previously had little awareness in this sport.

"The training program is a challenge but such a rewarding experience for the competitors and there's nothing quite like fight night – the energy in the room and the support for fighters is always what makes it for us."

Meanwhile, director of development and strategic partnerships at Pride in London Polly Shute added: "This unique partnership will allow the LGBT+ community in London to engage in boxing in a way that not only raises money to support Pride in London but will challenge perceptions.

"The aim is to truly represent the LGBT+ community, with as much of a gender balance as possible."

Training for the amateur boxing competition is due to begin on April 18.