Team GB's Nicola Adams celebrates after confirming her place in the semi-finals of the European Games with victory over Stoyka Petova on June 22, 2015
Two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams confirms that she has signed a long-term deal to turn professional with promoter Frank Warren.
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 19:29 UK

Two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams has signed a long-term deal to turn professional with promoter Frank Warren.

The 34-year-old flyweight is set to make her professional debut on April 8 at the Manchester Arena, and is also scheduled for a homecoming fight in her native Leeds on May 13.

Adams will not be part of the Great Britain squad in the build-up to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but could still compete at the Games.

She told BBC Sport: "My hero was Muhammad Ali. I said after watching him I wanted to box at the Olympics and turn pro.

"Together we can help take women's boxing to new levels and I can't wait to get to get in the ring in April and start working towards becoming a world champion."

The Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) approved changes in June permitting professionals to compete at the Olympics.

