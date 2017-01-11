Nick Blackwell is "stable" but facing a long road to recovery following his unsanctioned sparring session that left him in a medically-induced coma for a second time.

Former boxer Nick Blackwell remains in a "stable condition" but is still unable to walk after falling into a coma for a second time.

The 26-year-old retired from the sport last year after suffering severe head injuries in a British middleweight title bout with Chris Eubank Jr.

Blackwell collapsed in the aftermath of the fight and was taken to hospital in London, where he was placed in a medically-induced coma due to bleeding on the skull.

Having made a recovery, the Trowbridge boxer returned to the ring and collapsed during a sparring session which again led to him being placed into a coma.

Speaking about the incident, British Boxing Board of Control chief Robert Smith told The Sun: "I understand he was sparring, fell ill, was taken to hospital and then underwent a procedure.

"I don't know exactly what the procedure was, other than the fact they tried to relieve pressure on the brain and he's now in a stable condition. That's all I know. I'm sickened by it. It's a very tough sport and the doctors here did a wonderful job to save his life.

"The doctors at hospital saved his life and kept him going. He made remarkable recovery and for somebody to go and do what he's done, for what I thought was a very sensible young man, is just beyond belief."

A hearing is being held on Wednesday afternoon by the BBBofC into the unsanctioned sparring session.