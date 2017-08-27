Nathan Cleverly retires after losing WBA light-heavyweight title

Nathan Cleverly during a training session on August 12, 2013
Nathan Cleverly retires from professional boxing after losing his WBA light-heavyweight title to Badou Jack.
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 11:31 UK

Nathan Cleverly has called time on his boxing career after losing his WBA light-heavyweight title to Badou Jack.

The 30-year-old Welshman surrendered his belt following a fifth-round stoppage on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather Jr's super-fight against Conor McGregor.

Cleverly took to Twitter to announce his retirement in the wake of his fourth career defeat.


"Time to say goodbye. Thank you and goodbye boxing," he wrote.

"I've lived it and loved every second of this sport. A few too many miles on the clock."

Cleverly held his WBA title since October last year when he defeated Juergen Braehmer.

