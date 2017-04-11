Natasha Jonas, the first female boxer to represent Great Britain at the Olympics, is coming out of retirement and turning professional.
The 32-year-old, who hung up her gloves in 2015, is teaming up with trainer Joe Gallagher for her comeback.
"The decision to leave was a harder choice. The decision to go back was a lot easier," she told Sky Sports News.
Jonas was defeated by Irish fighter Katie Taylor in the quarter-finals at the London 2012 Olympics, and has hinted that a rematch is a possibility.
"It was one of the best nights of boxing I have ever seen, but I'm on a personal journey and if that means us meeting in the end then we'll see," she added.
Jonas also claimed World Championships bronze in 2012.