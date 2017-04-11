Olympic boxer Natasha Jonas leaves retirement to turn professional.

Natasha Jonas, the first female boxer to represent Great Britain at the Olympics, is coming out of retirement and turning professional.

The 32-year-old, who hung up her gloves in 2015, is teaming up with trainer Joe Gallagher for her comeback.

"The decision to leave was a harder choice. The decision to go back was a lot easier," she told Sky Sports News.

Jonas was defeated by Irish fighter Katie Taylor in the quarter-finals at the London 2012 Olympics, and has hinted that a rematch is a possibility.

"It was one of the best nights of boxing I have ever seen, but I'm on a personal journey and if that means us meeting in the end then we'll see," she added.

Jonas also claimed World Championships bronze in 2012.