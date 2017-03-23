Jorge Linares is confident that he will send Anthony Crolla crashing to the canvas in Saturday's rematch, as he aims to defend his WBA lightweight belt in style.

WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares has insisted that he is feeling in peak fitness ahead of his second bout with Anthony Crolla.

The 31-year-old will defend his title at the Manchester Arena on Saturday evening, six months on from claiming it with victory over his opponent at the same venue.

Linares prevailed on a unanimous points decision last time around, but he intends to go one better this weekend by knocking out Crolla after missing out on a glorious chance to do so in September.

"If the knockout comes this time - if it's right there like it was last time - I am going to get it," he told Sky Sports News. "This time there have been no issues with my hand, there have been no issues.

"I am not coming back after a long break, I am coming better than ever. My legs, my mentality, my physical conditioning, everything is on par."

Crolla has lost just three of his 44 professional fights, while Crolla has lost five of 30 heading into Saturday's rematch in Manchester.