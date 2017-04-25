Anthony Joshua says that he needs to do more than use his strength to beat "master tactician" Wladimir Klitschko.

Anthony Joshua has claimed that he cannot simply rely on his strength when he takes on Wladimir Klitschko in a huge heavyweight showdown on Saturday.

The unbeaten IBF world heavyweight champion will try to add the WBA Super and IBO belts to his cabinet this weekend when he faces the Ukrainian at Wembley Stadium in London.

In Joshua's Big Fight Diary for the London Evening Standard, he wrote: "It's no secret that Wladimir Klitschko is a legend of the sport and a proud champion, so I can't go in there naively thinking that because I am big and strong I can just outmuscle him.

"He's a master tactician, so everything that I've learned in the ring and the gym will have to come out when we get it on. I haven't fought anyone like him.

"But despite his pedigree, Wladimir will present opportunities because he will box in front of me, a different fight altogether to the ones I've faced so far in my professional career."

The Brit has won all of his 18 professional bouts by way of knockout.