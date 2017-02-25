Reigning IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua predicts that he will beat Wladimir Klitschko via knockout in a "slightly unexpected way" when they meet in April.

Anthony Joshua has vowed to keep up his perfect streak of knockout wins when taking on Wladimir Klitschko in the biggest fight of his career later this year.

The 27-year-old's IBF heavyweight title will be on the line, as well as the vacant IBO and WBA Super crowns, when the two men lock horns at Wembley Stadium on April 29 in front of a record crowd.

Joshua has won all 18 of his previous bouts by way of knockout and is expecting his latest battle in the ring to go the same way, and he is even confident of the manner in which the victorious punch will arrive against Klitschko.

"I think I will knock Klitschko out," he told GQ magazine. "I'm not superstitious about it, but I have a feeling that it will happen in a slightly unexpected way.

"It will be something like a counter-punch that will finish it. It won't be quick... It will take time because he is so experienced and he isn't easy to hit. But I will find my opportunity and I will take it."

The much-anticipated fight between Joshua and Klitschko is expected to attract 90,000 fans in the English capital, which will equal the British record set in 1939 by Len Harvey and Jock McAvoy at White City Stadium.