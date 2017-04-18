Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury involved in Twitter spat

IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua responds to taunts from former champion Tyson Fury and hints at a future all-British bout between the pair.
WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has become embroiled in a war of words with Tyson Fury on Twitter in the build-up to his mega-fight with Wladimir Klitschko.

Later this month Joshua and Klitschko will compete for the WBA title that was vacated by Fury after he repeatedly pulled out of a rematch with Klitschko, with the bout set to take place in front of a post-war record crowd of 90,000 at Wembley.

However, Fury claimed that Joshua was a "poor man's Frank Bruno" and a "paper champ", coaxing the 27-year-old to hit back at the controversial former title holder.

You can see the full exchange on Twitter below:
















World heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko (L) of Ukraine defends against Britain's Tyson Fury during their WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO title bout in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on November 28, 2015. Fury dethroned Klitschko in a 12round decision to
