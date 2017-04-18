IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua responds to taunts from former champion Tyson Fury and hints at a future all-British bout between the pair.

WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has become embroiled in a war of words with Tyson Fury on Twitter in the build-up to his mega-fight with Wladimir Klitschko.

Later this month Joshua and Klitschko will compete for the WBA title that was vacated by Fury after he repeatedly pulled out of a rematch with Klitschko, with the bout set to take place in front of a post-war record crowd of 90,000 at Wembley.

However, Fury claimed that Joshua was a "poor man's Frank Bruno" and a "paper champ", coaxing the 27-year-old to hit back at the controversial former title holder.

Typical @Tyson_Fury always tlking BS around fight time. Same offer as lst time. X2 ringside tickets dn't bring a plus 1 it's for ur fat ass🙃 https://t.co/pdExyUQTbd — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) April 18, 2017

@anthonyfjoshua I might be fat, but your a paper champ & paper Chined weightlifting rudeboy wannabe badman! Know your place chump!Or I'll come back & ok u.🥊 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 18, 2017

Shut up & give me a date when you'll b back! YOU'RE the only reason we haven't had a fight yet! b about what u say. I ain't going know where https://t.co/fgM70skdbl — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) April 18, 2017

@anthonyfjoshua when u do this come back & talk bs, soppy bollocks,🥊

U can't even carry my jock strap flex 💪 u stay humble wanker,🤙 Ko 😜 pic.twitter.com/Iig8phx1XK — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 18, 2017

@anthonyfjoshua U shouldn't throw stones when u live in a glass house,deal with bitchko first then I'll give u a boxing lesson, I promise 🙏🏻 Good luck chump — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 18, 2017

Hay @anthonyfjoshua I hear your getting battered by big @JoeJoyce_1 joker can't deal with a amateur boxer never mind the GOAT. — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 18, 2017