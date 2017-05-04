The IBF are likely to make a decision on the possible clash between heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at some point next week.

Both Eddie Hearn and Kalle Sauerland have revealed that they expect the IBF to make a decision regarding their heavyweight title at some point next week.

On Saturday night, Anthony Joshua added the WBA belt to his collection by stopping Wladimir Klitscho at Wembley Stadium, but holding two titles brings more responsibilities to the British fighter.

Joshua is contractually obligated to give Klitschko a rematch should the Ukrainian request one, but he also needs to face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev and WBA number one Luis Ortiz.

It is currently unclear how the WBA will handle the scenario but based on previous situations, the IBF will strip Joshua of one of his world titles unless he fights Pulev in the coming months.

Hearn and Sauerland - who represent Joshua and Pulev respectively - have both told Sky Sports News that they expect an announcement within the next seven to 10 days.

Going forward, Joshua is only expected to fight two times per year, but he may need to amend his planned schedule in order to remain in possession of his two world crowns.