David Haye sets his sights on reclaiming the world heavyweight championship title.

David Haye has vowed to become a world heavyweight champion once again.

The 36-year-old has posted a video on Instagram in which he vowed to return to the ring as soon as possible and thanked his fans for their support.

Haye, who is recovered from the damaged Achilles his suffered in his defeat to Tony Bellew, promised that he will be back to his "very best very soon".

He said: "I still want it, I think I proved to everybody I did, and I am telling you all I will be the heavyweight champion of the world once again.

"Time will tell but I am doing everything humanly possible to get back on track, so watch this space.

"Thank you very much again for your support."

Haye previously estimated that he will be out for between six and nine months following his Achilles surgery.