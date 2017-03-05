Former heavyweight champion David Haye says that cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has "the heart of a lion" following the Liverpudlian's shock defeat over the Londoner.

Bellew stunned the boxing world with an historic display to force Haye's corner to throw in the towel during the 11th, after a thrilling fight that saw Haye battle on from the sixth with an apparent Achilles injury.

"I've knocked out guys a lot bigger and stronger but he has the heart of a lion," Haye told BBC Radio Five Live after the fight.

"I gave it my best and it wasn't good enough. He was by far the better fighter tonight. He dug deep and took my best shots and put me down.

"I would love to do it again, I have never been in a fight like that. If the fans want to see it again I would do it again. We'll do it on his terms, in his town - he deserves it."

The defeat was only Haye's third across a 31-fight career.