British heavyweight David Haye announces that he will no longer be trained by Shane McGuigan.

David Haye has announced that he and trainer Shane McGuigan have agreed to end their partnership.

In March, the former world heavyweight champion suffered a torn Achilles during an 11th-round defeat to Tony Bellew but despite saying that his recovery is progressing well, Haye has revealed that he will no longer be working with McGuigan.

A statement from the 36-year-old read: "Shane and I have come to the mutual decision that when I am ready to go back into full training camp, we will no longer be working together as boxer and coach.

"We remain good friends and will always metaphorically be in each other's corner, but both parties agreed moving forward we weren't right for each other.

"I remain deeply indebted to Shane for playing a pivotal role in my comeback to date. I will be forever grateful for his hard work and tutelage. I would not be in the position I am now without this."

It is currently unclear when Haye will make a further announcement regarding his coaching setup, but he is not expected to return to the ring until late 2017 or early 2018.