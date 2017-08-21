Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton announces that he has parted ways with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions.

The Northern Irishman has been managed by Cyclone promoter Barry McGuigan since turning professional in 2009 and during that period, world titles have been won at super-bantamweight and featherweight.

However, after speculation of disagreements behind the scenes, Frampton has now moved to announce that he will take his career in a different direction.

In a statement, the 30-year-old said: "I can confirm that I have parted company with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions. I would like to thank Barry, the McGuigan family and Cyclone Promotions for our time together.

"Having taking time to consider my future and discussed it with those closest to me, I am confident that now is the right time to move forward and take my career into my own hands.

"I still believe that I am the best featherweight in the world and I promise my fans that I am continuing my efforts to get my homecoming fight scheduled for the very near future."

Frampton had been scheduled to fight on July 29 against Andres Gutierrez but hours after Frampton had missed weight, the bout was postponed after his opponent suffered injuries after slipping in the shower.