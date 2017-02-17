Former heavyweight champion David Haye reiterates that he is in top shape following a stint at a Florida training camp and warns Tony Bellew to expect a "brutal" fight.

David Haye has warned Tony Bellew that he is in for a "pretty brutal" night in next month's bout unless he alters his fighting style.

The British rivals, who meet at London's O2 Arena on March 4, have been exchanging words in the build-up to the fight over Haye's training regime.

Former heavyweight champion Haye returned from his Florida camp on Friday afternoon and was quick to again respond to claims that he is now - in the words of Bellew - more interested in a 'celebrity lifestyle' that a boxing career.

"I don't know what he is going to do," he told Sky Sports News. "I'm looking forward to seeing, I hope he does bring his A-game. I hope he does do something I'm not expecting, because if he doesn't, if the usual Tony Bellew turns up, it's going to be pretty brutal, pretty fast.

"It's going to be very bad for his health. I'm in a really happy, positive place and I'm not looking forward to his dark energy coming. If you just listen to him, he's just angry and moaning and moody. I don't like that vibe. I like to stay well away from negative people as possible and he's very negative.

"Come the fight, you're going to see the darkness versus the light and you're going to see someone who is really, really positive, someone who is sharp, who watches their diet, who really takes care of themselves versus someone who - you just look at his physique - it says all you need to know about him.

"He doesn't live the life. He says he does, he talks it, but look at his body and you can see you have obviously been eating something you shouldn't. He obviously wasn't training as hard as he should have been. If I didn't train and I just ate junk food all day long, I would have the same body as he would, that's plain and simple."

Haye has won 28 and lost two of his previous fights, with 26 of those victories coming via knockout.