Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has revealed that he will face Gennady Golovkin in his next fight after claiming a unanimous decision victory over Julio Chavez Jr in Las Vegas.

The WBO world super-lightweight champion dominated from the opening bell on Saturday night, landing 228 punches to just 71 for Chavez and landing powerful jabs, hooks and combinations at will.

"Golovkin, you are next, my friend. Where are you? It's on," the Mexican star said before bringing Golovkin, who was watching from ringside, into the ring with him.

In response, the Kazakh middleweight said: "Congratulations. I feel excited to be part of this big drama show."

Alvarez-Golovkin will take place on September 16 - the weekend of Mexican Independence Day - at a site to be determined.

